Cities Digital, Inc. Provides Notice of Data Security Incident Affecting Scanning Customers By Cities Digital, Inc. Oct 1, 2021 SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cities Digital, Inc. ("CDI"), a company offering scanning services in the state of Washington, has learned of a data security incident that may have impacted the privacy of certain CDI data belonging to its scanning services customers. CDI is notifying potentially impacted individuals and offering resources to assist them through its website.In July 2021 CDI detected suspicious activity within its network and immediately took steps to secure its environment and to investigate the incident. In so doing, CDI engaged leading, independent cybersecurity experts for assistance. On August 20, 2021, CDI learned that data had been impacted by an unauthorized actor. CDI thereafter began work identifying the population of affected individuals and determined that address information was not available for the affected population.CDI is not aware of any evidence of the misuse of any information potentially involved in this incident. CDI is providing information about the incident and about steps that potentially impacted individuals can take to protect their personal information on its website and offering credit monitoring services to individuals who could be affected by the incident.The following personal information may have been involved in the incident: names, addresses, and birthdates. The privacy and protection of personal information is a top priority for CDI, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause. CDI is working with experts to take steps to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future. CDI has also established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 6:00 am – 3:30 pm Pacific Time and can be reached at (855) 551-1674. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cities-digital-inc-provides-notice-of-data-security-incident-affecting-scanning-customers-301390087.htmlSOURCE Cities Digital, Inc. 