City of Saint Paul's implementation of the Zuper-Zendesk integration will boost operational oversight and efficiency for its waste management processes

SEATTLE, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuper, a leading solutions provider to scale and modernize fast-growing field service organizations, today announced that the City of Saint Paul selected the Zuper platform as part of the city's initiative to modernize its waste management service operations. The city will integrate Zuper into its existing Zendesk service ticketing platform. The initial use case for this integration will provide full visibility to the city and its waste management contractors for the delivery, servicing, exchanging and billing for 185,000+ garbage and recycling carts.


