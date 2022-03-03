SEATTLE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, City University of Seattle (CityU) announced it has been selected as an education partner for Amazon's Career Choice program, providing Amazon's hourly employees access to over 20 undergraduate degree and certificate programs in the fields of business, leadership, technology, and computing. As of winter quarter 2022, CityU will team with Amazon to provide Amazon hourly employees living in Washington State with a clear pathway to a debt-free education and career advancement.
"Amazon has been a major force in the movement to meet the demand for highly skilled employees. CityU and Amazon have been working together for several years as part of Amazon's goal to upskill 300,000 employees by 2025," said Dr. Michael R. Cunningham, chancellor of CityU and two affiliate universities that comprise the National University System. "Our work with Amazon includes a collaboration aimed at promoting veterans and military spouses with highly focused training programs that can lead directly to new jobs or promotions. We are proud to have CityU further enhance its partnership with Amazon through Career Choice and to continue helping to upskill their employees with career-relevant programs."
CityU's mission is to change students' lives for good by offering high-quality and relevant lifelong education. The partnership with Amazon assists with this mission by providing career-relevant education to Amazon employees, allowing them to upskill and advance professionally. The inclusion in Amazon's Career Choice program will further enhance this partnership and enable CityU to continue providing flexible and accessible education to adult learners.
Amazon's Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including full college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs. In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.
Amazon's Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and overall offering education that leads to career success.
"We're looking forward to City University of Seattle coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees," said Tammy Thiemann, Global Program Lead of Amazon's Career Choice program. "We're committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that's with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally cultivated a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 50,000 Amazon employees around the world have already participated in Career Choice and we've seen first-hand how it can transform their lives."
For more information, visit CityU.edu/amazon
About City University of Seattle
Since 1973, City University of Seattle has been relentlessly reimagining higher education in the Pacific Northwest and around the world. As an accredited, private, nonprofit university, our mission is to provide career-relevant education to busy professionals who want to advance their careers and compete in the global marketplace. Today, CityU is recognized as a Top 10 educator of adults nationwide, offering over 60 degree programs in business, leadership, education, project management, health and human services, and computer and information systems. Whether students study on-site or online, they learn from practitioner faculty and network with alumni employed at Seattle's top companies. From the day they enroll, students have an entire team of support that's committed to helping them finish their degree and achieve their goals. For more information, visit CityU.edu.
About the National University System
The National University System (NUS) is a network of accredited nonprofit education institutions serving a diverse population of students including Pre-K-12 students and working professionals. NUS higher-education institutions serve more than 45,000 students through National University, Northcentral University, and City University of Seattle. NUS education-focused initiatives include Workforce Education Solutions. Learn more at nusystem.org.
Media Contact
Kathy Cox, City University of Seattle, 206.239.4871, kathycox@cityu.edu
Ashleigh Webb, National University System, 760-889-3494, awebb@nu.edu
SOURCE City University of Seattle