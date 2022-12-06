CityBldr Local - Zillow for housing development

 By CityBldr

BELLEVUE, Wash. , Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CityBldr launches its first SaaS product, Local, in an effort to make finding the best places to build housing as simple as a Google search.


