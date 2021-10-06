Clark Nuber PS Announces 2021 Staff Promotions and New Hires By Clark Nuber PS Oct 6, 2021 Oct 6, 2021 Updated 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Nuber PS, an award-winning CPA firm, congratulates the following team members on their promotions, effective as of October 1, 2021:Chief Information OfficerJason Chong Chief Marketing OfficerMelissa TakadePrincipalJoe Purvis, AuditSenior ManagerCheryl Browne, TaxKC Eames, Accounting and Consulting Services (ACS)Jen Keller, ACSEmma Tsuber, AuditManagerMadeleine Bergeron, AuditMichael Besterci, AuditMaddie Davis, AuditAnshu Gupta, TaxDustin VandeHoef, MarketingSeniorMariah Katzberg, ACSMatt Kloyda, AuditBao Nguyen, AuditAmir Rezai, ACSMackenzie Smith, TaxGeneralistMegan Melnick, Human Resources2021 New HiresClark Nuber also welcomed a number of talented professionals to the firm this year, including:ACSEmily Harris, Junior AccountantJessica Manson, AssociateWilliam Rocca, AssociateAuditConnor Bartee, AssociateHanna Fleming, Associate Liz Hesketh, Junior AccountantNathan Judd, InternNick Kopet, SeniorKaty Lukas, SeniorJulia Narbaitz, Junior AccountantJessica Scott, AssociateMatt Swett, Junior AccountantSALTJorge Alegre, Senior ManagerJames DeZort, SeniorFrank Moore, SeniorTaxMichelle Abelev, AssociateKailey Kovach, AssociateMia Moua, SeniorYing Pfau, AssociateNoreen Plum, Senior ManagerMelanie Sandoval, AssociateMarisol Tellez, Junior AccountantBhavini Vakharia, Junior AccountantOperationsKatherine Baynes, Administrative AssistantRose Brady, Front Desk CoordinatorMaddie Hall, Project ManagerVictoria Ochs, Desktop Support TechnicianChun Tan, Marketing Coordinator"Despite the many challenges of 2020 and 2021, Clark Nuber has continued to grow in both size and skill. We welcome those who have joined us in the last year, and we're excited to see the innovative ideas our latest group of leaders bring in their promoted roles. The firm is privileged to have professionals of this caliber on our team," said Rob Wheeler, CEO.About Clark Nuber PSClark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA and consulting firm located in the Seattle Metro Area. For over 65 years, our professionals have provided sophisticated accounting and consulting services to clients here in the Pacific Northwest and throughout the world.With over 200 professionals, we bring world-class expertise to helping our clients implement strategies for financial health, management, and growth.Media ContactDustin VandeHoef, Marketing Manager, Clark Nuber PS, +1 425-454-4919, dvandehoef@clarknuber.com SOURCE Clark Nuber PS 