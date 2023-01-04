Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Clark Nuber PS is pleased to announce team members promoted to shareholders, effective January 1, 2023.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Nuber PS, a Top 100 CPA and consulting firm headquartered in the Seattle metropolitan area, is pleased to announce the following team members have been promoted to shareholders, effective January 1, 2023:


Tags