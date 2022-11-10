Support Local Journalism


Clark Nuber PS has been named as a 2022 Accounting MOVE Project Best Public Accounting Firm for Women, marking its ninth year of recognition on this list

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Nuber PS, an award-winning CPA firm headquartered in the Seattle metropolitan area, has been named as a 2022 Accounting MOVE Project Best Public Accounting Firm for Women, marking its ninth year of recognition on this list. The firm was lauded for its robust diversity, equity, and inclusion program, as well as its focus on career progression and flexible work arrangements for its employees.


