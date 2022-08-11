Clark Nuber PS, a CPA and consulting firm headquartered in the Seattle metropolitan area, has been recognized as a national "Top 100 Firm in the U.S." by two leading accounting publications for the fifth consecutive year.
BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Nuber PS, a CPA and consulting firm headquartered in the Seattle metropolitan area, has been recognized as a national "Top 100 Firm in the U.S." by two leading accounting publications for the fifth consecutive year.
On August 2, INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) recognized Clark Nuber as a "Top 100 Firm" on their annual list. The IPA 100 ranks the top U.S.-based accounting firms according to revenue. The list includes the Big 4 and many multi-office, national firms and is compiled by analyzing responses received for IPA's Survey and Analysis of Firms. Clark Nuber was also recognized earlier this year by Accounting Today as a "Top 100 Firm" in the U.S.
"Clark Nuber is pleased to once again make the Accounting Today and Inside Public Accounting lists. We owe our consistent growth to a passionate workforce of professionals who go above and beyond in providing award-winning service to our clients," said Rob Wheeler, CEO of Clark Nuber.
About Clark Nuber PS
Clark Nuber PS is a nationally acclaimed CPA and consulting firm located in the Seattle metropolitan area. For over 70 years, our professionals have provided sophisticated accounting and consulting services to clients in the Pacific Northwest and throughout the world.
With over 250 professionals, we bring world-class expertise to helping our clients implement strategies for financial health, management, and growth.