BELLEVUE, Wash., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Nuber PS, a CPA and consulting firm headquartered in the Seattle metropolitan area, is pleased to be included in Accounting Today's 2023 Top 100 Accounting Firms and ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting Award. This is Clark Nuber's fifth appearance in Accounting Today's compilation and its fourth consecutive recognition from ClearlyRated.
The Accounting Today's 2023 Top 100 Firms list recognizes the top performing and growing firms throughout the United States. This list includes the Big Four firms and ranges from local to national practices. Clark Nuber is one of only three single-office firms to be acknowledged on this list.
ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award recognizes accounting firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the accounting industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality of service to their clients. Clark Nuber received client satisfaction scores of 4.8 out of 5 stars.
"Clark Nuber is driven to lead industry standards and results while nurturing client satisfaction," said Tom Sulewski, President and CEO. "Our commitment to serving our clients and our community sets us apart and allows us to continue our exceptional growth."
About Clark Nuber PS
Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA firm located in the Seattle area. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, our 270+ professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector, foundations, and high net worth individuals. In addition to the Pacific Northwest, we serve clients throughout the United States and around the world.