ClassWallet Logo (PRNewsfoto/ClassWallet)

Company's spend management platform technology will be used to facilitate payments for resources to offset education disruptions caused by COVID-19

MIAMI and OLYMPIA, Wash., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington State has selected ClassWallet to help it track, report and facilitate the distribution of $3.8 million in federal Emergency Assistance for Non-public Schools (EANS II) program funds for the purchase of resources to offset education disruptions caused by COVID-19.

