TOLEDO, Ohio, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Express Auto Wash proudly announces the donation of $6,969.49 to the Avalon Foundation, to support their mission of providing support to the rare disease community.  This occurred at the company's 5th Greater Toledo-area Grand Opening held this past March 24, 2023 at 6307 Monroe St. in Sylvania. ChemQuest, an industry leading car wash chemical products and service provider for Clean Express Car Wash, generously donated an additional $1,000 to the Avalon Foundation.


