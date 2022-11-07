Support Local Journalism


Program providing mobile showers and other hygiene services is extended until June 2023 to serve people experiencing homelessness with showers, hygiene supplies, mobile COVID-19 testing, immunizations, and vaccinations in Clark County, NV

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- -- Clean the World Foundation, a leader in global health dedicated to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and global sustainability, has extended their Fresh Start WASH & Wellness Program that provides mobile showers and other wrap-around services to the unsheltered community in Clark County, NV, with Clark County Government. Clark County Government with continue operating their three mobile showers as part of their effort to support the unhoused community of Clark County through Clean the World Foundation's Fresh Start WASH & Wellness Program. Clean the World Foundation, the nonprofit entity for the Clean the World enterprise, is the organization that operates the three mobile showers.


