LOS ANGELES , Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Clementina Murillo, a Mexican immigrant, has completed her new book "La Mujer Sin Nombre": a heavy read that will pull at one's heartstrings. She was held captive by a group of kidnappers and was taken to the mountains. She was emotionally, mentally, and sexually abused by one of her kidnapper. This poor woman had to extensively deal with the torture for a long time. Is there someone out there who's willing to save her from that hell? Find out how a miracle found its way to her.

