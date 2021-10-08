Clements Worldwide Receives IIABA's Award for the 15th Consecutive Year By Clements Worldwide Oct 8, 2021 Oct 8, 2021 Updated 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Clements Worldwide Receives 15th Consecutive IIABA Best Practices Agency Award By Clements Worldwide Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clements Worldwide continues to hold its reputation as an elite international insurance agency. The company received an award for a 15th consecutive year from the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big "I") Best Practices Study group for being one of the top insurance agencies in the United States. The annual survey and study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices and best agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.Clements Worldwide is being recognized as an elite international insurance agency for a 15th consecutive year. To meet its standards for the Best Practices award, IIABA evaluates metrics like an agency's financial support and performance, quality of personnel, loyalty to customers and indicators of future success."Clements' commitment to its core mission is the reason we continue to be an agency of choice," says Tarun Chopra, President and CEO of Clements Worldwide. "Our Customer First focus is what keeps us competitive and keeps our customers safe, including those in high-risk areas. We strive to find the best possible solutions for our customers so they can live and work internationally with peace of mind."Chopra was recently appointed as a board member to the Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers, a premiere association for the top national and international commercial insurance and employee benefits intermediaries.Thousands of independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated at the start of the three-year cycle in 2019, yet only 262 agencies qualified for the honor. Clements scored in the top quartile in the revenue category for sales velocity and new business generation.On top of its recent award, Clements launched a global insurance solution exclusively for NATO personnel and a partnership with GEICO GmbH to provide customized auto and personal property insurance products for U.S. military assigned to and living in the U.K. The company is also in the process of exploring additional competitive international insurance coverage options for expats in parts of the Mediterranean region. Clements Worldwide has been innovating international insurance since 1947 and currently has clients in over 170 countries. This experience helps Clements exceed customer needs, often by offering custom solutions to both personal and commercial customers. Founded in 1896, the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (the Big "I") is the nation's oldest and largest national association of independent insurance agents and brokers, representing more than 25,000 agency locations united under the Trusted Choice brand. Trusted Choice independent agents offer consumers all types of insurance—property, casualty, life, health, employee benefit plans and retirement products—from a variety of insurance companies.Contact: Clements Worldwide Marketing Team: marketing@clements.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clements-worldwide-receives-iiabas-award-for-the-15th-consecutive-year-301396231.htmlSOURCE Clements Worldwide 