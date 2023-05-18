Support Local Journalism


Cloudticity earns three Gold TITAN awards. The winning works were created by Nicole Chaika (Finance), Kate Turchin Wang (Marketing), and Krista McRae (Human Resources).

SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) and the TITAN Women In Business Awards has made a resounding impact on the global business landscape as they wrap up the first season for 2023. This esteemed competition has captured the attention of the international community with over hundreds of exceptional entries from more than 25 countries worldwide, including the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Canada, China, and many others.


