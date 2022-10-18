Amid rising demand for cloud-based healthcare IT solutions, Cloudticity's gross revenue climbed by 36% YoY and its sales pipeline expanded by 300%
SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloudticity, a next-gen cloud managed services, compliance, and security partner for healthcare organizations, today announced record growth in 2022 fueled by increased demand for technical expertise, cloud-based solutions, and data-protection platforms.
Dedicated to helping public, private, and government organizations quickly harness the power of the cloud to radically reshape healthcare, Cloudticity showed accelerating momentum in the first three quarters of 2022. The company saw its business pipeline grow 300% and has recorded a gross revenue increase of 36% year-over-year (YoY). Cloudticity currently reports a 10x increase in new business revenue growth and a 116% increase in total business revenue growth compared to last year.
Continuing cloud adoption across industry to drive specific business objectives, operational agility, and digital capabilities remains a strong trend in 2022. But according to recent research, the lack of capable talent is the biggest challenge organizations face in their quest for digital transformation — and this challenge is most prevalent in the healthcare sector. The gap fuels a growing need for expert cloud managed service providers (MSPs) adept at navigating the unique data management constraints and critical security requirements of healthcare IT. Cloudticity excels at addressing that need, demonstrating deep expertise and experience in both AWS and Azure healthcare-specific solutions to deliver impressive results:
- 25,916 helpdesk tickets solved
- More than 99% solved via automation
- 1 minute average time to acknowledge urgent issues 24x7x365
- 6 minute average time to resolve helpdesk tickets
Cloudticity supplies unparalleled technical skill, cloud mastery, and compelling services that healthcare providers desperately need. In August this year, Cloudticity debuted a first-of-its-kind alliance with Sapphire Health to help hospitals and health systems that use Epic EHR undertake a seamless transition into the public cloud.
"2022 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Cloudticity as we continue to execute on our aggressive growth objectives and surpass our quarterly targets," said Gerry Miller, Cloudticity founder and CEO. "Our momentum speaks to significant market demand for cloud-enabled healthcare systems that can maintain compliance, enhance experience, innovate faster, and — most importantly — improve care."
Select Cloudticity 2022 Healthcare Product and Solution Milestones
- Cloudticity is the first non-hyperscaler to join Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Oracle in HITRUST's Shared Responsibility and Inheritance Program
- Cloudticity announces first-of-its-kind partnership with Sapphire Health to support hospitals and health systems Moving Epic EHR to AWS Cloud
- Cloudticity accepted into the robust Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program
Select 2022 Industry Awards and Accolades
- CRN listed Cloudticity on their 2022 MSP 500 List in the Pioneer 250 category
- Cloudticity claimed the Next Generation MSP Innovation Award at the 2022 CPI MSP Innovation Awards
- For the second year in a row, CEO Gerry Miller selected as EY Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist
- Built In named Cloudticity as 100 Best Remote-First Companies to Work for in 2022
- CRN listed Cloudticity at #47 on their 2022 MSP Fast Growth 250 list
- Cloudticity named #383 on Channel Futures MSP 501 list
- Cloudticity named in the 2022 Moxie Awards recognizing 100 women across the tech industry for outstanding contributions
To learn more about Cloudticity's platform, read Compare Top MSPs, Optimizing Cost by Migrating Epic Functions to AWS, or schedule a consultation.
About Cloudticity
Founded in 2011, Cloudticity is a digital enablement partner for the healthcare industry. Through groundbreaking automation and deep cloud expertise, Cloudticity solutions empower healthcare organizations to create and scale the next generation of healthcare solutions. Distinguished for having built some of the earliest and largest health systems on the cloud, including the first patient portal, the first health information exchange (HIE), the first FISMA high deployment, and the first Meaningful Use 2 (MU2) compliance attestation for a large hospital system, Cloudticity enables healthcare to thrive in the digital era. Innovate faster, improve care, maintain compliance, and drive long-term growth with Cloudticity managed solutions. For more information, visit http://www.cloudticity.com
