First of its kind partnership helps hospitals get their Epic EHR deployments into the cloud to accelerate the digital transformation of the healthcare industry

SEATTLE, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloudticity (cloudticity.com) and Sapphire Health (sapphirehealth.org) announced a strategic partnership to help hospitals and healthcare providers that use Epic EHR undergo a seamless transition into the AWS Cloud. This alliance enables hospital systems to leverage cloud power to ensure their infrastructure can achieve high levels of availability, resilience, and agility.

