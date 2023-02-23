Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Cloudticity, a cloud enablement partner for healthcare, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Cloudticity to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2023.

SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloudticity, a cloud enablement partner for healthcare, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Cloudticity to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2023. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.


Tags