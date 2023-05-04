Code Fellows

Code Fellows

 By Code Fellows

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Fellows, a premier technical skills training academy offering high-quality job-focused education and training to aspiring learners since 2013, has launched an Education Rescue Scholarship. This scholarship is designed to help students who have invested money in a bootcamp, college or university, and have not received the education, knowledge, or skills needed to find rewarding careers in tech.

Prospective students who wish to be considered for the Education Rescue Scholarship must complete an application, be accepted into the program and provide evidence of all payments made towards tuition at a prior educational institution. The amount awarded will be based on the amount of tuition paid and will cover up to the full cost of attending any of the Self-Paced courses offered by Code Fellows.


Tags