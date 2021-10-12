Coding Dojo Launches Part-time Online UX/UI Program to Upskill Working Professionals By Coding Dojo Oct 12, 2021 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coding Dojo, a global education technology company, announces today the launch of the UX/UI Design Online Part-Time Bootcamp, a flexible, part-time 24-week program designed for working professionals who are looking to gain design skills to upskill or change their career. With hiring for UX jobs up 20% from 2019 to 2020 and Glassdoor naming it to their list of the 50 best jobs to have in 2021, Coding Dojo developed this program to help upskill or reskill workers interested in making a lucrative career change.Course developers at Coding Dojo are keenly aware that the biggest obstacle new designers face is the lack of client experience when looking for their first job. To set students up for long-term success, Coding Dojo is partnering with organizations in-need of design work to build client work directly into the program, so students can work on real-life projects throughout the program to bolster their portfolio upon graduation."Setting students up for success on day one of their new career is central to all Coding Dojo programs," said Richard Wang, CEO of Coding Dojo. "Throughout the UI/UX program, students will hone their design skills, as well as learning client-facing skills that are essential to working in any design environment, including how to present and defend design decisions, work on a team, give and iterate on feedback, and expand their design vocabulary and communication skills." Throughout the course, students will get comprehensive experience in both UX and UI design processes, including learning research and synthesis techniques for gathering and evaluating quantitative/qualitative data, creating concepts, wireframes and prototypes for live user testing, and crafting high fidelity screens and prototypes for final evaluative tests that are portfolio ready. Students will also graduate from the program with two solid portfolio pieces based on real-world projects that demonstrate problem-solving skills and critical thinking.Registration opens today, October 12, 2021, for the first cohort starting on January 17, 2022. Tuition for the program is $12,745 with financing options available to qualified applicants. Tuition also includes Coding Dojo's industry leading career services including: 1:1 coaching, resume and portfolio preparation, mock interviews, and workshops to help graduates land new jobs in UX/UI design. About Coding DojoCoding Dojo is a leading education technology company that offers a three-full-stack computer programming bootcamp, as well as courses on Data Science, Cybersecurity, and other emerging technologies. The innovative curriculum and Learning Management System are designed to train students to become self-sufficient developers, regardless of their technical background. Coding Dojo has campuses in multiple US cities, as well as online programs. Learn more at www.codingdojo.com. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coding-dojo-launches-part-time-online-uxui-program-to-upskill-working-professionals-301398114.htmlSOURCE Coding Dojo 