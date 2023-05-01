Cogent Communications Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cogent Communications) (PRNewsfoto/Cogent Communications Holdings,)

Cogent Communications Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cogent Communications) (PRNewsfoto/Cogent Communications Holdings,)

 By Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., T-Mobile

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


WASHINGTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. ("Cogent") (NASDAQ: CCOI) today announced that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of T-Mobile's Wireline Business.


Tags