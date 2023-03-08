https://coinme.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Coinme)

 By Coinme

Coinme Catapults to Become the Largest Cryptocurrency Cash Network in the World with Over 40,000 Physical Locations to Instantly Buy or Sell Crypto Using Cash

SEATTLE, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinme, a leading cryptocurrency cash exchange in the U.S., added over 22,000 participating ATMs to its cash network via its API-driven Coinme-as-a-Service (CaaS) offering. These partner ATMs allow for the instant sale of crypto via the Coinme app for physical cash pick up at participating locations across name-brand retailers, including some of the largest grocery, pharmacy, and convenience stores in the U.S.


