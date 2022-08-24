Coinme Logo

Chainlink, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Lumens and Polygon Now Available for Purchase at Coinme-Enabled Coinstar Kiosks With Cash; Token of the Week Sweepstakes Gives Chance to Win Up to $5.5K in Crypto Weekly

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinme®, a leading cryptocurrency cash exchange in the U.S., today announced the availability of cash onramps to six additional cryptos that are live on Coinme-enabled Coinstar® kiosks in the U.S. Chainlink, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Lumens and Polygon are now available to purchase instantly using cash at Coinme-enabled Coinstar kiosks nationwide. The introduction of multicoin listings on over 10,000 Coinme-enabled Coinstar kiosks designates Coinme as a leading national cash gateway to digital currencies.

