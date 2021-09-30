Coinstar Holiday Survey Reports Americans will Reduce Gift Buying but Increase Activities to Enjoy the Season By Coinstar, LLC Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Updated 3 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Coinstar, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Coinstar, LLC) By Coinstar, LLC Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Coinstar® Holiday Survey fielded among 2,007 U.S. gift-giving adults reports that the majority (64%) of Americans say the holidays will give them something positive to look forward to this year. Respondents also claim they plan to buy fewer gifts this holiday season and reported feeling stressed due to uncertainty related to the pandemic. Despite these negatives, the survey shows that many Americans will increase activities that create holiday joy.Top Coinstar Holiday Survey findings: Nearly two in five (39%) say they can't afford to buy as many gifts this holiday season; more than one-third (34%) of those planning to buy fewer gifts attribute to being out of work or having a lower paying job.Fewer people have holiday budgets; 59% of Americans say they have a holiday budget this year compared to 67% who reported having a holiday budget in pre-pandemic 2019.More than two-thirds (68%) say they would prefer to receive cash or a gift card rather than a physical gift from a close friend or family member.An estimated $123 in spare change at home is reported on average, and more than half (52%) of respondents indicated they are likely to cash in or use their spare change this holiday season. This is an increase from 2019 when the average reported change at home was just over $70.More than one-quarter (28%) say they are likely to regift this holiday season; of those likely to regift, over a quarter say they feel less guilty about re-gifting because of the pandemic.One in eight (13%) say they would not give a gift to a friend or family member who did not share their same views on COVID-19.Americans Plan to Create More Joy During the HolidaysAbout one-third (31%) of Americans say they are looking forward to the holiday season more than last year, and they're not leaving holiday joy to chance. Respondents report that they plan to start or increase the following activities this holiday season: bake holiday treats (80%); drive around to enjoy holiday decorations and lights (77%); attend holiday parties (60%); decorate their workspace or office (45%); participate in caroling with others (32%).Holidays Bring Out a Giving SpiritNearly one-third of Americans (31%) say they will start donating money or their time to charity this holiday season. The same number say they will increase their giving. Service providers such as housekeepers, childcare providers, trash collectors and mail carriers could be recipients of holiday joy with nearly three in five (57%) Americans reporting that they tip their service providers during the holidays. Survey MethodologyCoinstar commissioned Atomik Research to run an online survey of 2,007 adults in the United States who give gifts to others in observance of a winter holiday. The margin of error is +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The fieldwork took place between September 4th and 8th of 2021. About Coinstar, LLCCoinstar® is the global leader in self-service coin counting with 23,000 kiosks in North America, Europe, and Japan. More than 800 billion coins have been processed since Coinstar's inception in the early 1990s. In the United States, consumers can convert their change to cash, a no-fee eGift card, or donate to charity at supermarket, mass merchant, drug store, and financial institution kiosk locations. Expanded cash services at Coinstar® kiosks include purchasing cryptocurrencies and adding money into digital accounts. For brand advertisers, Coinstar now offers adPlanet™, which enables lead generation on the interactive kiosk screen and a flexible digital advertising platform that sits atop Coinstar kiosks at select grocery locations. For more information on Coinstar or kiosk locations, visit www.coinstar.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coinstar-holiday-survey-reports-americans-will-reduce-gift-buying-but-increase-activities-to-enjoy-the-season-301387269.htmlSOURCE Coinstar, LLC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseDeath notice: John D. WinnEllensburg men's and women's golf resultsThe Ellensburg pilgrim: Rosco Tolman hikes the French CaminoDon Akehurst establishes family legacy going into the American Quarter Horse Hall of FameSept. 24 blotter: Bear keeps returning to Roslyn propertyLetter: Finally some insight into the position of the anti-vaxxersCommissioners vote to put proposed real estate excise tax to public voteSept. 27 blotter: Plane flashed by laser Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter