New hires bring decades of expertise in scaling high-growth technology companies and promoting brand awareness.

SPOKANE, Wash.,  Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collabra Technology, a real estate digital marketing company on a mission to empower real estate agents to grow their digital sphere of influence, today announced the appointment of three key executives to lead marketing initiatives and product development: Eric Bloomquist, vice president, product management; Tara Clark, vice president, product marketing; and Cynthia Nowak, chief marketing officer.

