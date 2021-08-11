SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collabra Technology, Inc., a leading provider of digital marketing and collaboration solutions for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the hiring of Russ Cofano as the company's new president and CEO, following the retirement of co-founder and CEO Janet Case. Cofano also joins the company's board. Cofano assumed his new role on August 9, 2021.
Cofano has over 30 years of senior leadership experience in nearly all facets of the real estate industry including brokerage, technology, MLS, associations and affiliated businesses. Cofano's previous roles include president and general counsel of eXp World Holdings; senior vice president of Industry Relations at Move, Inc. (operator of realtor.com); vice president and general counsel at John L. Scott Real Estate, and CEO of the Missouri Realtors. Cofano holds BA and JD degrees from the University of Washington.
"Collabra is well-positioned for significant growth with the pending release of its new digital marketing platform," said Cofano. "With competition increasing throughout the industry, new business models taking hold, and buyers and sellers having more service options than ever before, the demand for enhanced digital marketing solutions is on a major growth curve. I'm extremely optimistic about the company's future and honored to have the opportunity to lead Collabra during these exciting times."
"With an impressive track record in the real estate industry and related businesses, Russ is a tremendous addition to Collabra," Case said. "We are delighted that he has joined us to lead the company forward." Case will remain on the Collabra board of directors and continue to assist on strategic matters.
Jim DuBois, Collabra's Board Chairman and former CIO of Microsoft®, was also enthusiastic of the hire. "The real estate industry is transforming in front of us and the market opportunities for Collabra are immense," said Dubois. "With Russ' proven ability to lead organizations in times of rapid growth, as well as his deep industry knowledge, we are excited about what's in store for Collabra and our customers as he takes on this new role."
Cofano will lead Collabra's fall release of its dynamic marketing platform and a new partnership program for MLSs and media partners.
