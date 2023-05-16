Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The SphereBuilder™ enterprise platform, now available to brokerage firms nationwide, was officially launched today at a special educational event for the entire Windermere real estate family at the Spokane Library Downtown.

SPOKANE, Wash., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collabra Technology, Inc. (‒Collabra Technology–), a leading real estate digital marketing technology and analytics solution provider to the residential real estate industry today announced a strategic alignment with Windermere Spokane's seven offices as they unveiled the enterprise version of SphereBuilder to service the more than 300 Windermere real estate professionals.


Tags