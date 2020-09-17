The rental market has softened across the country during the coronavirus pandemic, and especially so in college neighborhoods -- Rents in college neighborhoods have been hit especially hard this year amid widespread campus closures and moves to online lectures during the coronavirus pandemic. The average rent in college areas has fallen 1.2% since February, while it's grown 1.4% in ZIP codes with fewer college students. -- College-area rents are now the furthest they've been below rents everywhere else in several years. -- Two million more college-age Americans are living with parents or grandparents compared to last year.