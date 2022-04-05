...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected.
Winds will begin to decrease in the late afternoon and evening.
* WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower
Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains
of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of
Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
COLUMBIA, S.C., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As state-mandated paid medical leave (PML) programs grow around the country, Colonial Life introduces Disability Plus, an individual short-term disability product to help customers fill in coverage gaps when PML is not enough. It is currently available in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Washington.
"While state PML benefits can be helpful, some employees may need additional income protection to cover living expenses if a disability prevents them from working," said Donna Longo, assistant vice president of Product and Market Development at Colonial Life.
Sixty-three percent of households state they would feel the financial impact of a wage earner becoming disabled in six months or less.1
Disability Plus is an innovative and unique solution because there are three flexible plan options that can offer benefits during and after state program benefits end. It also includes:
Optional health benefits available such as mental and nervous, hospital confinement and critical illness
Guarantee issued options; no health questions asked
Benefits for returning to work part-time
Easy online claim submission and payment processing
1 2020 Insurance Barometer Study, LIMRA
About Colonial Life
Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Unum Group, provides financial protection benefits to America's workers and their families when the unexpected happens. The company offers workplace benefits, including disability, life, accident, dental, cancer, critical illness and hospital confinement indemnity insurance. Colonial Life's benefit services, education and innovative enrollment technology supports over 87,000 businesses and 4 million workers. In 2021, Colonial Life paid $800 million in benefits to policyholders.