COLUMBIA BANK NAMES HEATHER SEPPA MARKET REGION MANAGER OF COLUMBIA/WILLAMETTE MARKET By Columbia Bank Dec 22, 2021 Dec 22, 2021 Updated 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Heather Seppa By Columbia Bank Columbia Bank logo. (PRNewsFoto/Columbia Bank) By Columbia Bank Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Bank today announced the promotion of Heather Seppa to the role of Market Region Manager for the Columbia/Willamette market in Oregon. She also joined the Retail Leadership Group, which drives the strategy and execution of retail initiatives for the Bank.Seppa is a 17-year veteran of Columbia Bank with more than three decades of leadership experience in the financial services industry in total. She formerly was a regional manager for the Bank's Oregon Coast/Southwest Washington region. "Heather has done an outstanding job of leading teams to very successful results for many years, delivering for customers and establishing herself as a go-to expert within Columbia's growing retail operations," said Dave Hansen, director of retail banking. "She is a strong collaborator and team builder, and we look forward to her expanded influence throughout the Columbia/Willamette region and beyond."Prior to joining Columbia in 2004, Seppa was an executive vice president at Bank of Astoria in Oregon. After the acquisition of Bank of Astoria, she served as president of Bank of Astoria from 2009-2013 when Bank of Astoria operated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Columbia Bank.Seppa is a member of the Columbia Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees, Board Member of the Columbia River Maritime Museum Rolf Klep Trust and a Board Member of the Riedel Scholarship Endowment Fund. She is the past president of the Astoria/Warrenton Chamber of Commerce.About ColumbiaHeadquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2021 list of "America's Best Banks" marking 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.Media Contact: Financial Profiles, Inc.Kevin Dobbskdobbs@finprofiles.com (310) 622.8245 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/columbia-bank-names-heather-seppa-market-region-manager-of-columbiawillamette-market-301449577.htmlSOURCE Columbia Bank Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesRent, utility assistance available to those with disabilitiesBlonde Dog 509 Clothing Co. brings recycled materials back to life in earrings and specialty clothingDec. 16 blotter: Returned with puppy and a shotgunSheriff's Office retains presence at Elk Meadows after bridge is destroyedDec. 15 blotter: Man arrested on 18 countsGarey Williams was a great musician, but better manCommunity efforts make annual Christmas Basket event a successFISH Community Food Bank receives grant to begin diaper bankCWU alumnus honored for braveryPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg boys stay unbeaten at home Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter