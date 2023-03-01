Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Two Leading Community Banks Based in the Northwest Combine to Create One of the Largest Banks Headquartered in the West

TACOMA, Wash. and PORTLAND, Ore., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia") (Nasdaq: COLB), the parent company of Columbia Bank, and Umpqua Holdings Corporation ("Umpqua"), the parent company of Umpqua Bank, announced today the closing of their previously announced merger, combining the two premier banks in the Northwest to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West.


Tags