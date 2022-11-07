Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Branches are Being Divested to Satisfy U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Requirements for Columbia's Pending Merger with Umpqua

TACOMA, Wash. and MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB), the parent company of Columbia Bank ("Columbia"), today announced that Columbia has entered into a purchase and assumption agreement to sell seven branches in Washington and Oregon to 1st Security Bank of Washington ("1st Security"), the wholly-owned subsidiary of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW).


Tags