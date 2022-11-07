Support Local Journalism


Branches are Being Divested to Satisfy U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Requirements for Columbia's Pending Merger with Umpqua

TACOMA, Wash. and DIXON, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) ("Columbia"), the parent company of Columbia Bank, today announced that Columbia Bank has entered into a definitive purchase and assumption agreement with First Northern Bank ("First Northern"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCQB: FNRN) to sell three branches in Northern California.


