...BREEZY SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
.An upper low pressure system passing through western Canada
Saturday will produce breezy westerly winds along the east slopes
of the Cascades and western Columbia Basin in conjunction with
low relative humidities.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the
Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon,
690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will have the potential to
spread rapidly given the strong wind and low humidity.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Columbia Banking System, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Columbia Banking System, Inc.)
TACOMA, Wash., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia" Nasdaq: COLB), parent company of Umpqua Bank, today announced it will release second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, after market close. The Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) that same day. During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results. There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation, and participants may register for the call using the below link to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the audiocast. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.