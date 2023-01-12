Columbia Banking System Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Columbia Banking System, Inc.)

 By Columbia Banking System Inc

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia" NASDAQ: COLB) expects to report fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Management will discuss these results on a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (2:00 p.m. ET).


