 By Columbia Banking System, Inc.

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia") (NASDAQ: COLB) announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share will be paid on October 28, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 17, 2022.

