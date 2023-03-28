Columbia Healthcare Analytics, Inc. released their recently published study results that indicate the need for additional education in blood transfusions.
SEATTLE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Columbia Healthcare Analytics, Inc. released their recently published study results that indicate the need for additional education in blood transfusions.
According to a new retrospective sample 15-hospital clinical study published January 10th, 2023, in the Joint Commission Journal of Quality and Patient Safety (JCJQPS), as many as ninety-two percent of patients receiving a blood transfusion could likely receive much less blood. Forty-five percent of transfused patients could be adequately managed without any blood transfusion.
This study supports earlier findings and suggests a need for additional due diligence regarding blood transfusions.
Dr. David Jadwin, Founder and CEO of Columbia Healthcare Analytics, explains, "many contributing and recent factors include advances in patient blood management like hematinics (IV iron and erythropoietin) and pharmaceutical products that help control bleeding. Additionally, blood can be "salvaged" by collection and washing, after which doctors can return the patient's blood rather than transfusing blood collected by local donor centers."
The reported study attributes the high rate of avoidable transfusions to several physician-related factors.
For blood transfusion, the indications are typically based upon a laboratory value, commonly a hemoglobin value less than seven g/dL, or a "bleeding" indication. However, physicians are learning that patients can tolerate much lower hemoglobin values if adequately supported.Dr. Jadwin further states, "This study is valuable and timely to hospital systems around the globe.
Transfusing blood from donors can transmit infections, such as HIV and hepatitis, and can increase morbidity and death due to several other factors. Additionally, costs in healthcare and staffing needs are exacerbated by unnecessary treatments."
This study will be used to appropriately educate physicians to use less blood.
Columbia Healthcare Analytics, Inc. conducted this study. The results were partly verified using a panel of 10 independent physician reviewers.
About Columbia Healthcare Analytics, Inc.
Columbia Healthcare Analytics, Inc. has developed an anonymized medical review network that provides objective peer review, rapidly improving patient care. Our External Review as a Service (ERaaS™) technology ensures a standardized review that offers mentoring feedback for physicians. Anonymized patient care data for any medical care is analyzed in a HIPAA-compliant setting, which enables accurate regional and national performance measures. Our peer review network ensures that all participants are evaluated consistently and objectively and overcomes issues when physicians perform their own internal peer review. Gamification and incentives ensure optimal physician engagement and reward good patient management. ERaaS™ technology provides unsurpassed immediate and sustained patient care improvement.