Columbia Pacific Advisors' Business Finance Strategy Provides $30 Million Loan To Esports Technologies, An iGaming Technology Platform By Columbia Pacific Business Finance Dec 8, 2021 Dec 8, 2021 Updated 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Columbia Pacific Business Finance By Columbia Pacific Business Finance Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Pacific Advisors' business finance strategy, CPBF, a direct lender to non-sponsored and sponsor-backed emerging growth and middle market companies, today announced it has delivered a $30 million senior secured term loan to Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a Las Vegas based iGaming technology company focused on developing and operating esports gaming platforms.Esports Technologies used proceeds of the loan to acquire the business-to-consumer assets and certain related operations of Aspire Global plc (STO: ASPIRE), a leading online casino and sportsbook company, in a $75.9 million transaction. The acquired brands include Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, and Dansk777. With the acquisition, Esports Technologies gains access to gaming licensing in Tier 1 regulated markets including the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, Malta, and Denmark. Since the inception of esports in the early 2000s, the sport has grown rapidly, as sponsored tournaments with significant cash prizes have raised the level of competition and online streaming has opened the market to mass viewership. EBET has developed industry-leading technology and award winning products to provide esport fans with the wagering performance they have grown to expect from traditional sports and additional betting opportunities that are unique to esports."We are pleased to welcome Aspire's portfolio of business-to-consumer online casino and sportsbook brands to Esports Technologies," said Aaron Speach, CEO of Esports Technologies. "EBET is on the leading edge of bringing the spreads, market depth, and speed to esports wagering that bettors have come to expect from online wagering on traditional sports. We look forward to introducing these capabilities to esports fans in several of the world's largest regulated markets through this acquisition.""This transaction demonstrated the dexterity of CPBF. With borrower operations on five continents and rigid timelines imposed by a M&A process with two public companies, we are pleased that CPBF could deliver for all parties," said Lawrence Litchfield, CPBF's Director of Business Development.ABOUT COLUMBIA PACIFIC BUSINESS FINANCECPBF provides direct financing to emerging growth and middle market companies throughout the country. The evergreen fund delivers venture, bridge, and mezzanine debt solutions, offering flexibility and creativity to support its lending partners. CPBF focuses on partnerships with non-sponsored and sponsor-backed businesses across a wide range of sectors. Its parent company, Columbia Pacific Advisors, manages $3.4 billion of alternative assets (as of 6/30/2021), including public and private equities. For more information, visit www.columbiapacific.com. CONTACT:SARA KLEIN,212-805-3018SKLEIN@RUBENSTEINPR.COM View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/columbia-pacific-advisors-business-finance-strategy-provides-30-million-loan-to-esports-technologies-an-igaming-technology-platform-301440667.htmlSOURCE Columbia Pacific Business Finance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas County Commissioners censure Kittitas County clerk for treatment of employees and customersMoving day set: Shady Acres Mobile Home Park to close this coming AugustCentral Washington Dance Academy returns with 'The Nutcracker'Owner of Firehouse purchases Cannabis CentralBoogie Man's new location helps keep the music flowingSend off for JoelLetter: Why aren't Biden supporters talking about all that's going wrong?Councilwoman Lamb submits letter of resignation to pursue medical schoolDec. 6 blotter: Car prowls and catalytic converter theftsDec. 3 blotter: Spree of vehicle prowls Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter