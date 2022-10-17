Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia River Partners ("CRP") is proud to announce its investment in TiniFiber Holdings, LLC ("TiniFiber"), a fiber optic assembly and custom cable manufacturer. Columbia River Partners ("CRP") is a lower middle-market private equity firm focused on investments in business service, industrial, and information technology platforms in North America.

Headquartered in Farmingdale, NY, TiniFiber will continue to capitalize on the strong long-term FTTx trends by demonstrating the superior value of its product to customers across the country. TiniFiber's products are smaller, stronger, and lighter than those of the competition, resulting in substantial savings to contractors and end users via reduced labor and transportation costs.

