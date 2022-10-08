Support Local Journalism


Columbia Sportswear will match in-store donations dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000 through Oct. 14

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) will receive matching donations from Columbia Sportswear as part of the Tough Mother Funder campaign to help people affected by Hurricanes Fiona and Ian.

