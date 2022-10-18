...COOL AND WET FALL-LIKE CONDITIONS ARRIVE THIS WEEKEND...
A change in the weather pattern is expected later this week as a
strong frontal system brings colder temperatures, breezy winds,
and high elevation snow to the area. Mountainous regions will
experience the first snowflakes of the season. Snow levels will
drop between 3000-4000 feet Saturday night into Sunday morning. A
cooling trend will continue through the remainder of the weekend,
with overnight lows reaching the freezing mark through Central
Oregon. Now is the time to prepare for more typical late-October
conditions.
Comagine Health Awarded Contract to Study Long COVID - New Work Focuses on Surveillance of Post COVID-19 Conditions
Comagine Health was recently awarded a five-year contract with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to track the burden, distribution and impact of post COVID-19 conditions.
SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comagine Health was recently awarded a five-year contract with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to track the burden, distribution, and impact of post-COVID-19 conditions. The work focuses on diverse populations of children, adolescents, and adults in Utah, New York City, and the Bronx. Comagine Health will partner with Boise State University, BeyondHIE, BronxRHIO, the Utah Health Information Network (UHIN), and FindHelp.
Comagine Health has a deep history of managing scientific studies and performing advanced analytics using various health data sources. In this project, the data solutions team will use clinical data from two health information exchanges (HIEs), augmented with social determinants of health data, to identify, track and analyze the long-term impact of COVID-19 on patients after their diagnoses.
As a part of this collaborative effort, the principal investigator and co-investigators from Boise State University will contribute their expertise in surveillance and developing and running cohort studies. BeyondHIE will coordinate with BronxRHIO and UHIN around HIE data collection and aggregation.
"The coronavirus has placed a disproportionate burden on certain populations, including people of color, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions," said Marc Bennett, Comagine Health's president and chief executive officer. "As we enter a new phase of the pandemic, it's critical that we understand the long-term impact of COVID-19 to help inform future decisions about the health care system, policy, and program development."
Sara Hallvik, Comagine Health's vice president of data solutions, added, "The pandemic has illuminated a need for us to understand how the virus will impact different populations not only for the coming months, but for the coming years. Our team is ready to deploy advanced analytic methods to answer these important questions, as well as to build capacity to use surveillance information to guide COVID-19 prevention and care efforts."