SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comagine Health was recently awarded a five-year contract with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to track the burden, distribution, and impact of post-COVID-19 conditions. The work focuses on diverse populations of children, adolescents, and adults in Utah, New York City, and the Bronx. Comagine Health will partner with Boise State University, BeyondHIE, BronxRHIO, the Utah Health Information Network (UHIN), and FindHelp.

