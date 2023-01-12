Support Local Journalism


New Lineup Poised to Position Industry Leader for Future Growth

SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comagine Health, a leading national nonprofit health care consulting firm, named additional leaders recently. Marc Bennett, Comagine Health's president and chief executive officer, recognized that a broader range of diverse expertise is needed at the leadership level to achieve the organization's mission and vision. This move supports Comagine Health's commitment to investing in the research and evaluation division and enhancing the growth division.


