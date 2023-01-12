New Lineup Poised to Position Industry Leader for Future Growth
SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comagine Health, a leading national nonprofit health care consulting firm, named additional leaders recently. Marc Bennett, Comagine Health's president and chief executive officer, recognized that a broader range of diverse expertise is needed at the leadership level to achieve the organization's mission and vision. This move supports Comagine Health's commitment to investing in the research and evaluation division and enhancing the growth division.
"Comagine Health is committed to reimagining health care, together," Bennett said. "In order to do this, we need the proficiency of visionary leaders. Our new leaders offer valuable perspectives, strategic leadership and many years of experience that will amplify our success."
Bennett added, "We've seen substantial growth in our research and evaluation department, and it enhanced our need for a strategic vice president to lead this team. Comagine Health continues to expand, and our growth division has contributed significantly to much of this expansion. I'm excited to be adding the chief growth officer role to our executive team to oversee our growth strategy for the organization."
The research and evaluation department recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary, highlighting significant growth partnering with academic, government and nonprofit partners to conduct studies that inform program, community and policy improvements. Over the past 10 years, the team has been involved in over 40 projects, published more than 55 peer-reviewed research articles and the team's work has been cited over 1,050 times in research publications.
The new leaders are:
Neidra Evans, MBA, Chief Financial Officer – Ms. Evans is responsible for corporate finance, accounting, contract management and administrative services. She has more than a decade of experience with the organization — much of that as a member of its financial leadership team. She served as vice president of finance and accounting, vice president of corporate administrative services and compliance, vice president of integration, director of administrative services, director of financial services and controller.
Dana Hawes, Chief Growth Officer – Ms. Hawes has been responsible for new business and driving an organizational growth strategy as vice president of growth. In her new role as chief growth officer, she is responsible for laying the groundwork for organizational growth and development of systems to support sustained growth. She leads the business development and marketing and communications teams, steering efforts to secure new business opportunities and ensure effective marketing and communications strategies across the organization. Ms. Hawes is a trusted leader with over 22 years of experience leading and directing business development, marketing and communications teams, managing team operations and corporate programs, implementing communications strategies, and providing oversight and strategic support to initiatives dedicated to improving health and health care in our communities.
Christi Hildebran, LMSW, CADC III, Vice President, Research and Evaluation – Ms. Hildebran provides administrative oversight and subject matter expertise for the organization's research activities and serves as project lead for select studies. Ms. Hildebran has over 30 years of experience as a leader working in behavioral health settings. The research and evaluation team's work focuses on the prevention and treatment of substance use disorders, controlled substance prescribing practices, harm reduction interventions, initiatives to promote community health and equity, and the development and testing of tools for professionals and patients. Funders include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Oregon Health Authority.
About Comagine Health
Comagine Health works collaboratively with patients, providers, payers and other stakeholders to reimagine, redesign and implement sustainable improvements in the health care system. As a trusted, neutral party, we work in our communities to address key, complex health and health care delivery problems. In all our engagements and initiatives, we draw upon our expertise in quality improvement, care management, health information technology, analytics and research. We invite our partners and communities to work with us to improve health and redesign the health care delivery system. For more information, please visit comagine.org.
About Comagine Health's Research and Evaluation Division
Comagine Health collaborates with academic, government and nonprofit partners to conduct research and evaluation studies that inform program, community and policy improvements. The work bridges the research-to-practice gap and advances studies that promote health and well-being in the context of communities' unique needs and challenges. For more information, please visit comagine.org/service/research-evaluation.