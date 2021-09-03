Committee for Children Names First-Generation Pakistani Immigrant New Director of PR and Communications By Committee for Children Sep 3, 2021 Sep 3, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Committee for Children, a global leader in research-based social-emotional learning (SEL) programs, has appointed Maheen Mustafa as the organization's new Director of Public Relations and Communications, effective August 9, 2021.Committee for Children Names First-Generation Pakistani Immigrant New Director of PR and CommunicationsMustafa will report to the Vice President of PR and Communications, Shauna McBride. In her new role, Mustafa will direct internal and external communications efforts in support of extending Committee for Children's brand influence and thought leadership. She'll also work to grow the organization's advocacy communications and lead key initiatives and campaigns, including diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategies. "Maheen is an exceptional communications strategist and leader with a proven track record of establishing and delivering communications that help drive positive organizational outcomes," said McBride. "Her expertise will advance our vision of safe children thriving in a peaceful world."With more than a decade of communications experience, including PR and journalism roles in both agency and in-house settings, Mustafa brings a unique skill set to the director role. For the last five years, she served as CEO of Maheen The Globe, a media outlet and independent production house covering global stories and perspectives on topics such as social impact, race, inclusion and wellness. At Maheen The Globe, Mustafa wrote bylines and produced, directed, and televised video panels, music projects, and news reports. "I'm excited to bring a strategic mindset to the PR and Communications team, as well as a collaborative and mentoring approach. My thought leadership is centered around empathy and perspective-taking," said Mustafa. "I'm driven to increase Committee for Children's global reach and influence through strategic media relations and authentic messaging, in pursuit to positively transform the social-emotional well-being of 100 million children annually by 2028."About Committee for ChildrenCommittee for Children is a global nonprofit that has championed the safety and well-being of children through social-emotional learning (SEL), child protection, and bullying prevention for more than 40 years. With a history of action and influence, we're known as a leader in social-emotional education and a force in advocacy, research, and innovation in the field. We take a comprehensive approach to SEL, promoting social-emotional well-being from birth to early adulthood—supporting not just classrooms, but entire communities. As our programs transform the lives of more than 20.5 million children per year, we rise to meet societal challenges to ensure children everywhere can thrive. Visit cfchildren.org to learn more. Media ContactsSusan Burton, sburton@cfchildren.org, 614-519-4624M'Bilia Meekers, mmeekers@cfchildren.org, 206-438-6541 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/committee-for-children-names-first-generation-pakistani-immigrant-new-director-of-pr-and-communications-301368910.htmlSOURCE Committee for Children Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateState responds to Kittitas School District's mask mandate positionEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandateLocal artist Donald O’Connor left his mark in this world and he will be missedCounty health: Ivermectin is not a treatment for COVID-19Letter: Concerned with lesson Kittitas schools teaching studentsPartnership helps educate recreators within county during busy season.Sept. 1 blotter: Man attacked while mowingCommunity remembers those who died from overdosing, and talk about what needs to changeAug. 30 blotter: Man looking for a bottle opener Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter