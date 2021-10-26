Support Local Journalism


WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All public-private partnerships require transparency to instill confidence in program function, private business operations, and government accountability. Transparency is an essential part of the equation; it brings us more accountability and more effective programs. It helps to identify areas of improvement in operations or enforcement, as well as limiting waste, fraud, and abuse. The 340B Drug Discount Program is no exception because transparency ensures investments into patient access to medications for critically vulnerable populations are reaching patients. Transparency – in every programmatic aspect – serves the public interest and is, frankly, just good government. It builds confidence in the efficacy of the program and good will of the participating entities.

Read more on the Community Access National Network Website: https://www.hiv-hcv-watch.com/blog/340b-2

