Community Roots Project in Partnership with YouthCare Receives Funding Award from Seattle Office of Housing By YouthCare Dec 10, 2021 SEATTLE, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Mayor Jenny Durkan and the Office of Housing announced a $95 million investment in affordable housing, $9.6 million of which was awarded to Community Roots Housing's Workforce Development Center project in partnership with YouthCare, a nonprofit serving youth and young adults experiencing homelessness."We are very grateful for this strong investment in our incredible young people," said YouthCare's interim CEO Colleen Echohawk. "Our visionary project will offer young adults experiencing homelessness a robust education, job training and connections, alongside safe and supportive affordable housing. This foundation of stability and opportunity will help break the cycle of homelessness for generations."The project will be developed on the southeast corner of Broadway and E. Pine on Capitol Hill. The building will feature three floors devoted to a new YouthCare education and employment resource hub, in addition to more than 80 new affordable apartments, including units set aside for homeless youth. "We are thrilled to work on this vital project in partnership with YouthCare," said Christopher Persons, CEO of Community Roots Housing. "We can always do more when we partner. We serve individuals better, and we serve our community better. When we elevate community priorities, it's a win for everyone."In addition to creating more housing capacity for young people experiencing homelessness, the new space in the Broadway and Pine building will also enable YouthCare to expand their programmatic offerings. Education resources will include high school diploma and GED offerings, individualized tutoring and wrap-around case management. Employment curriculum will focus on career discovery, sector-based training opportunities and pre-apprenticeships.Today's announcement marks a new single-year record for the City of Seattle: $143 million in affordable housing investments."Today's investments represent the culmination of another year of commitment to ending homelessness, preventing displacement and ensuring everyone in Seattle can thrive in a safe, healthy home within a strong, resilient community," said Robin Koskey, interim Director of the Office of Housing.Construction on Community Roots and YouthCare's project is scheduled to begin in the winter of 2022.About YouthCare Founded in 1974, YouthCare was one of the first shelters to serve runaway and homeless youth on the West Coast. Since then, YouthCare has expanded to 14 sites serving more than 1,500 youth every year. Through a comprehensive range of services including outreach, prevention, shelter, housing, education, and employment training, YouthCare ensures that young people experiencing homelessness have the hope, skills, and self-confidence needed to thrive. For more information, visit the website at https://youthcare.org/ or follow along on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.MEDIA CONTACTS:Lucia Gruber/Jacque SeamanFearey for YouthCare(206) 343-1543, youthcare@feareygroup.com View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-roots-project-in-partnership-with-youthcare-receives-funding-award-from-seattle-office-of-housing-301442538.htmlSOURCE YouthCare 