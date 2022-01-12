Companies Worldwide See 50% IT Labor Savings Due to PCmover Enterprise's Cost-Effective PC Hardware and Operating System Refreshes By Laplink Software, Inc. Jan 12, 2022 Jan 12, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laplink Software, Inc., the global leader in PC migration and creator of the only software of its kind recommended by Microsoft®, Intel®, and all major PC manufacturers, has helped government agencies as well as thousands of large organizations in manufacturing, financial services, pharmaceutical and many other industries automate their PC migration processes. Prior to using PCmover Enterprise, many of these organizations experienced complicated and lengthy manual processes when transferring data, applications, and settings from one PC to another during their PC hardware and OS refreshes. Now, PCmover saves these organizations valuable time and expense."Our typical customer is saving upwards of $300 for each PC deployed by using PCmover Enterprise," said Laplink Software CEO Thomas Koll.When Engineered Air Balance, a leading air system balancing provider for large enterprise heating, cooling and ventilation projects, began planning to migrate all their employees' user profiles and upgrade from on-premise Active Directory (AD) to Azure Active Directory (AAD), the company's IT team did not want to endure the same lengthy, manual process that had resulted in serious delays and user downtime during previous projects. Instead, the company used PCmover Enterprise to automate their on-premise Active Directory (AD) profile migration to Azure Active Directory (AAD) project which resulted in a 50% time savings. A global professional and financial services firm with more than 200,000 employees found that their complex PC deployment needs negatively impacted their skilled IT technicians' productivity. Using PCmover, the firm successfully managed their migration of more than 175,000 Windows PCs in a way that was more efficient and cost effective than Microsoft's User State Migration Tool (USMT). PCmover helped the firm's IT team quickly and easily save time and become more efficient.When SmartSource, a leading provider of technology staffing, multi-site PC deployment, and technical solutions, had a PC migration project of more than 800 sites, with up to 25 PCs at each site, they choose PCmover Enterprise over Microsoft's User State Migration Tool (USMT). The team estimated it would take up to eight hours of IT labor per site to complete the data migration using USMT. But, Jim Keck, Senior Executive, Enterprise Accounts at SmartSource said, "Laplink helped us perform the migration in half the time. Microsoft's USMT is free but, free is not always "free". Time is money and, from a total cost of ownership perspective, you get what you pay for. PCmover is so easy to use. It allows us to customize our approach to upgrading PCs or data migration situations."The Elliott Group, a global manufacturer of critical turbomachinery with more than 1,500 employees and 10 locations worldwide, needed a migration solution that they could rely on to streamline and simplify their PC upgrade and deployment process. Their IT team discovered that they didn't have to spend time on manual setup when using PCmover. Because the team knew what to expect from every migration, they created a standardized approach for the company's PC deployment."Previous methods were prone to inconsistency, and open to mistakes," said Joseph Basista, Elliott's IT Operations Manager. "PCmover was easy to use and maneuver throughout. All of the features ran smoothly and made my job easy."Government agencies have also experienced the ease of PCmover Enterprise. In Australia, a government agency wanted to improve processes and reduce costs for hardware refreshes and transfers of settings, applications, and data. These tasks needed to be completed for approximately 1,400 PCs in 20 different offices. By using PCmover Enterprise, the agency's IT staff was able to hand off repetitive tasks such as PC migrations and focus on other IT projects.Another Laplink customer, one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, faced completing a hardware refresh and the migration of data, settings, and applications of roughly 100,000 Windows® PCs to the latest version of Windows. In case of a manual migration, the possibility that not all of the old PC's files, settings or even applications would successfully migrate was very high. But PCmover enabled the company to complete this massive migration without losing data and applications, even the specialized, less common ones that many of the employees used."We're proud that PCmover has become the most recommended and widely used product to help enterprises with their PC upgrade and OS refresh projects," said Koll. "We've worked closely with our customers for nearly 40 years alongside Microsoft, Intel, HP, Dell, Lenovo/IBM and many others to ensure that Laplink's PCmover is offering the easiest and fastest way to manage your PC migrations." Enterprises and large organizations looking to reduce time and resources during their PC hardware and operating system refreshes can request a free, fully functional copy of PCmover Enterprise at enterprise.laplink.com. Visit the Laplink website to download the software or schedule time with a PC migration expert for a custom demo.About Laplink Software, Inc.For nearly 40 years, Laplink has been a global leader in consumer, SMB, and enterprise PC migration software, and has earned the loyalty and trust of millions of organizations and customers worldwide. The company's PCmover software saves time and budget, reduces migration risks, and increases efficiency. Only PCmover's proprietary technology includes full selectivity that transfers data, applications, and settings from an old PC to a new one, even if the two PCs run different versions of Windows. The privately held company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.Media ContactNeil Minetto, Laplink Software, Inc., 1 4259526022, press@laplink.comDiana Jordan, McKenzie Worldwide for Laplink Software, 5036253680, dianaj@mckenzieworldwide.comTwitter SOURCE Laplink Software, Inc. 