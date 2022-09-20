https://completecollege.org/ (PRNewsfoto/Complete College America)

 By Complete College America

National higher education advocacy organization will partner with states, systems and colleges to eliminate barriers to college completion

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete College America (CCA), a national non-profit organization on a mission to raise postsecondary attainment in the United States, today announced that it has been selected to participate in the next phase of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's Intermediaries for Scale (IfS) Project and its $100 million commitment to equitable student outcomes. Over the course of the next five years, the organization will unite with six other national nonprofits to build a network of 300 institutions across the country working to improve student outcomes—especially for historically excluded students.

