Concord Drivers Vote Unanimously to Join Teamsters Local 174 By Teamsters Local 174 Sep 20, 2021 Sep 20, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) By Teamsters Local 174 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUKWILA, Wash., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Local 174 family has grown again with the addition of sixteen drivers working for Concord. The workers, who deliver rebar and form work to construction sites, voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 174 after a successful organizing campaign led by Local 174 Organizing Director Meaza Ogbe and Concord Driver Leroy Sharp. The election results were just certified by the National Labor Relations Board, paving the way for the group to begin the process of negotiating their first-ever Teamster union contract.The group was excited to join the Teamsters after seeing some of the many successes our union has been able to accomplish over the course of this never-ending COVID-19 pandemic. Teamsters Local 174 has been successful in protecting our members' health and safety on the job while also negotiating record-setting pay and benefit packages for Teamsters across a wide variety of industries, and these victories made it an easy choice for these Concord workers to vote "yes" to join the union. "We were tired of worrying about our jobs and having everything taken from us," said Sharp. "We give 110 percent but we just don't get the same in return from our employer. That's all going to change now. We just want them to be as loyal to us as we are to them, so we can go home at the end of the day and smile.""We welcome these hardworking drivers into our union with open arms," said Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer Rick Hicks. "Organizing in key Teamster industries like construction is crucial to our future, and seeing this group vote 100 percent in favor of becoming Teamsters demonstrates that working people in America are tired of being stepped on and are ready to have a voice at their workplace. We look forward to working with this group to get them a strong Teamster contract and a strong Teamster future."Founded in 1909, Teamsters Local 174 represents 8,600 working men and women in Seattle and the surrounding areas. "Like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TeamstersLocal174.Contact: Jamie Fleming, (425) 281-0166JFleming@teamsters174.org View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concord-drivers-vote-unanimously-to-join-teamsters-local-174-301380802.htmlSOURCE Teamsters Local 174 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateEditorial: A predictable COVID outbreakBrewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneDebbie and Richard Hulbert have another challenge before themDollar General store opens for business in KittitasAnnual vintage equipment show and Threshing Bee planned for this weekendSept. 16 blotter: 'Biden is Hitler' signProposed increase in real estate excise tax results in outpouring of public inputHotel Windrow expands Back 40 ito include outdoor bar and eatry for football Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter