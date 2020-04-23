SEATTLE, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concure Oncology, which eases the burden for women facing early-stage breast cancer by providing an innovative new kind of radiation treatment option, announced its hiring of Scott Armstrong as its Chief Executive Officer. Armstrong joins Concure during a pivotal period of growth and a monumental opportunity for impact, particularly with Americans increasingly looking for efficient alternatives to traditionally time-consuming health care procedures amid the COVID-19 crisis.
With more than 30 years of health care management experience, Armstrong served for 12 years as President and Chief Executive Officer of Group Health Cooperative, a 700,000-member, non-profit health care organization that served the state of Washington and northern Idaho until its acquisition by Kaiser Permanente. This role capped Armstrong's tenure with Group Health, where he had also served in various other executive and administrative roles.
Prior to Group Health, Armstrong began his executive leadership career in 1983 as assistant vice president of hospital operations at Miami Valley Hospital, part of MedAmerica Health Systems Corporation. Beyond staff roles, Armstrong has served as Chair of Concure's Board of Directors since August 2017 and has additionally held seats on Delta Dental of Washington and Puget Sound Energy's Board of Directors. He has participated on boards for Washington Roundtable, Alliance of Community Health Plans, America's Health Insurance Plans and the Pacific Science Center.
"As Concure builds momentum and strengthens its capabilities to develop safe, effective and cost-efficient breast cancer treatment, I am incredibly honored to help guide the team during this critical time of growth," Armstrong said. "Navigating the waters of expansion as a mature start-up, requires dedication and a renewed vision, especially during a crisis that is affecting the health care industry and every type of business. I look forward to helping Concure remain focused as it builds its capacity to develop and deliver accessible forms of radiation treatment for women living with breast cancer, everywhere."
"After taking a long and careful look at our options for who would be best to lead Concure Oncology into its critical next phase of growth, it became abundantly clear that Scott was the perfect fit for this role," Chris Ackerley, Concure Oncology's Board Director, said. "Between his long history in health care and science along with his demonstrated leadership abilities, we have the highest level of confidence that Scott will guide our team through not only the current challenging environment created by COVID-19, but also will lead and grow the company by creating access to a far better approach to treat early stage breast cancer for women across the country."
The announcement comes on the heels of a new round of financing that will help double Concure's field sales organization and train new clinicians across the United States in making Breast Microseed Treatment® available for women seeking breast cancer treatment. Those who have contributed to this round of funding include notable Seattle-area business and community leaders such as Jeff Wright, Chris Ackerley and Craig Tall.
Breast Microseed Treatment® is a safe, effective and convenient solution that goes beyond traditional radiation for early-stage breast cancer patients. This technique, also known as low-dose-rate brachytherapy, is based on a similar method that has already been proven to successfully treat prostate cancer. What distinguishes this treatment from conventional radiation therapy is that it allows post-lumpectomy patients the chance to have a one-time, one-hour procedure, as opposed to more burdensome conventional radiation treatments that may last from three to six weeks and require daily visits to a radiation facility.
For more information about Concure Oncology, please visit www.concureoncology.com.
About Concure Oncology
Concure Oncology was founded with the mission of easing the burden for women facing early-stage breast cancer by providing a treatment option that is safe, effective, and convenient. Led by a nationally recognized team of leaders from the medical industry, the Seattle area company is working with medical centers across the U.S. to bring Breast Microseed Treatment® to patients everywhere. For more information, please visit www.concureoncology.com.
