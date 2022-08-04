Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Conner Homes' newest community, Altamura, offers 107 homes that give buyers the ultimate combination of style and function

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conner Homes, a homebuilder based in Bellevue that serves communities throughout Washington, today announced the upcoming grand opening of its newest community, Altamura. This 107-home neighborhood is settled in the Greenbridge master-planned community. Commuters can conveniently access public transportation to downtown Seattle, West Seattle, Capitol Hill and Bellevue.

Tags